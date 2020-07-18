FHP: Middleburg man ejected from van in I-10 crash dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 36-year-old Middleburg man was killed in an early morning crash Saturday on I-10 east of Chaffee Road in Jacksonville, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the FHP crash report, the man was driving eastbound on I-10 just after 2 a.m. when his van was hit from behind by an SUV that was “traveling faster” than the van.

The impact caused the van driver to lose control and drive off the road where the van flipped, ejecting the man, who was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

The 37-year-old man driving the SUV suffered minor injuries, according to the report.