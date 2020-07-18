High school seniors celebrate commencement while socially distanced

High school seniors across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia have been showing they’re determined to celebrate their gradation.

On Friday night, News4Jax caught up with the latest classes to get creative with their commencement.

Camden County High School’s senior class -- finally got a chance to applaud each other’s accomplishments, together. Graduates were seated six feet apart before receiving their diplomas on the Wildcats football field.

It was Camden High’s second commencement ceremony. The first one was virtual.

In Duval County, there was a celebration at TIAA Bank Field. Seniors from Andrew Jackson High School picked up their diplomas at the home of the Jaguars. Families -- socially distanced while honoring the class of 2020.

In Clay County, Ridgeview High School and Middleburg High School both streamed their commencement ceremonies. At Middleburg -- seniors filed in to the field in-person and on YouTube.