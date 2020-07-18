Clay County Sheriff’s Office locates missing man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office found 38-year-old Robert Bairos Costa, after posting on social media that he was missing.

Police first announced that they were looking for Costa, around 4:30 Saturday morning. They said he was last seen near the 600 block of Robert Livingston Street in Orange Park, in a Red KIA Rio with the Florida tag number BITR37. CCSO also advised people not to make contact with him if spotted, and to alert authorities instead.

Within an hour of that announcement, CCSO posted to its Twitter account that it had located Costa.