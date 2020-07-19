91ºF

GBI’s Kingsland office responds to death investigation in Brantley County

Staff, News4Jax

Waynesville, Georgia
WAYNESVILLE, Ga. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Kingsland office has responded to a death investigation in Waynesville at the request of the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI said Sunday afternoon.

The GBI said it is actively investigating the case.

No further details were released.

