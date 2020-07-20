Clay County to temporarily suspends curbside recycling collection

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Curbside recycling collection will be temporarily suspended in Clay County.

According to the county, the temporary suspension is due to staffing shortages caused by impacts from COVID-19 with county’s contracted waste hauler.

The county said temporary suspension will be in effect Tuesday, July 21, through Friday, July 31, at which time staffing shortages will be reevaluated. Customers will be notified if the suspension will be extended after July 31.

The temporary suspension includes the unincorporated areas of Clay County and Keystone Heights only. It does not include municipal collection services in the City of Green Cove Springs, Town of Orange Park and Town of Penney Farms.

During the temporary suspension, these options are available to customers:

Save and store recyclable containers until curbside collection resumes. Rinse and flatten plastic bottles and aluminum cans to save space in bins. These items may be stored in a 40-gallon or smaller-sized container and will be collected in that container once service resumes.

Bring your recyclables to the Recycling Center at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility in Green Cove Springs or any of the four Environmental Convenience Centers in the county. For locations and hours, click here . There will be no charge to drop off recyclables. Be sure to secure loose items with a tarp that is strapped to your vehicle or trailer.

Customers who are not able to store or transport recyclables may place containerized recyclables curbside on their regular garbage collection day, as a last resort.