Florida’s largest teachers union to announce legal action on state reopening schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Sunshine State’s largest teacher and education worker union, the Florida Education Association (FEA), is expected to announce legal action against the state of Florida over the education commissioner’s order to open school buildings five days a week in August.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has supported the decision since the beginning, noting the President also wanted schools reopened in fall.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, FEA’s president Fredrick Ingram said schools aren’t ready to open under current circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Until we get control of the community spread. Until we understand that our schools will not be superspreader events we have got to get rid of this hell or high water approach in opening up our brick-and-mortar schools,” he said.

An online petition started by the FEA has more than 16,000 signatures. The petition urges the governor to take all necessary steps to slow the infection rate before children return to school.

All indications show the FEA is taking their calls for action a step further. A news release shows the association is holding a news conference to “discuss legal action regarding the order to open schools five days a week.”

Speakers will include FEA President Fedrick Ingram, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten and National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen García.

The meeting will be streamed live.

A lawsuit has already been filed against Governor Desantis and top state and local education officials in Orange County. The lawsuit, filed by an Orange County Middle School teacher, calls to stop the reopening of public schools also citing coronavirus concerns.