Teachers, activists rally for safer schools in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two groups, Duval for a Safe Return to Campus and the Duval Schools Pandemic Solutions Team, organized a rally Tuesday for safer schools.

They feel returning back to school is a matter of life or death.

The rally started at 4 p.m. outside the Duval County Public Schools Administration Building, where teachers and activists gathered and posted messages on their cars. From there, there was a motorcade to Andrew Jackson High School. Then, they marched from the high school to Evergreen Cemetery, where they believe some students and teachers could end up if they go back to in-person learning.

The groups want local and state leaders to know that they will not be returning to campus until it’s safe.

They feel the following criteria should be in place to safely reopen schools before a COVID-19 vaccine is available:

Controlled community transmission -- at least 14 days of zero reported new community COVID-19 cases.

Masks added to the student code of conduct.

Immediate school shutdown for positive tests.

“It’s totally scary,” teacher Chris Guerrieri said of returning to school. “I mean, the risks are amazing. And, you know, what? I’m 50. I’m overweight. I’ve got some underlying health conditions. But I’m in a lot better shape than a lot of teachers who are even worse shape than me, and they can be in real trouble. The thing is, we can make up for lost learning, but we can’t make up for lost lives.”

The teachers also said they’re signing legal documents to request that Mayor Lenny Curry become their health care surrogate. They said the documents would give Curry health care decisions over the teachers in case something catastrophic happens while they’re teaching.

When reached for comment, a city spokesperson said: “Mayor Curry does not make decisions for DCPS. It operates as a separate entity from the City of Jacksonville under the Superintendent and School Board and answers to state agencies and the Governor, not to Mayor Curry.”