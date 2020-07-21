Walmart, Sam’s Club to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

87ºF

Workers sanitize items outside a Walmart that has been closed following the deaths of three people connected to the store after they were infected with the new coronavirus and at least six more employees have tested positive for COVID-19, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Aurora, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

The move marks the first major indication of how COVID will affect Black Friday store shopping, which for almost a decade kicked off with big crowds on the turkey feast and expanded into Friday.

However, safety concerns are making stores rethink their plans for the holiday plans.

Given Walmart’s clout as the nation’s largest retailer, other major retailers could very well follow its lead.

Walmart also said Tuesday that it will be giving out another round of bonuses for workers on the front lines of the coronavirus. 

