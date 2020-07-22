Woman gets $92K in excessive force case against Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Mike Williams has offered an apology to a woman who was seen on video being beaten by a Jacksonville police officer while she was handcuffed.

Mayra Martinez was at her first day of work at Scores, an adult club on University Boulevard near Philips Highway, when she refused to leave and police were called on April 27, 2016.

Officers said she was drunk and that when they tried to take her into custody, she resisted. Her violent arrest in the parking lot, which involved a take down and hog tying, was caught on camera.

Officer Akinyemi Borisade later shoved Martinez against a wall in the sally port and after she appeared to try to kick at him, he struck her several times while she was still handcuffed, knocking her out cold. She was taken down a third time that day when officers tried to remove a nose ring from her face. Both of those incidents were also caught on tape.

Four other JSO officers are seen standing around the sally port.

Sheriff Williams had this message for Martinez:

“I will take the opportunity to apologize to Ms. Martinez for the way she was treated while going to jail. In my view it was inappropriate, excessive, and again an apology for that to her, and we wish her well.”

Martinez was awarded a 92-thousand-five-hundred dollar settlement. This is a breaking news story. Additional details will follow.