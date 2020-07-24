55 shootings in 23 days: Jacksonville sets record for shootings in single month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 20s died Thursday night after he was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex south of Arlington.

The Holiday Hill incident was one of three shootings Thursday night in Jacksonville. The latest rash of violence means there have now been 56 shootings in Duval County so far July. According to News4Jax records, that is the most shootings in any month this year, and there is still one week to go.

There were 55 shootings in March.

The death of the man shot at the Shorehouse Apartments on Century 21 Drive also marked the 107th homicide in Jacksonville this year, 85 of which have been classified as murders. The city is now on pace to have the most homicides than in the previous 20 years.

According to News4Jax records, there were 159 homicides in 2019 — 128 men, women, teenagers and children were murdered in that year and another 31 victims were killed in cases that were either not ruled murders or have yet to be classified.

Our records differ somewhat from those the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office releases because for investigative reasons, JSO includes some homicides for 2019 that did not occur in the calendar year or in the city limits.

According to state law enforcement statistics and our records, since 2000, the closest Jacksonville came to 159 homicides was 152 in 2007, a year that saw 28 police-involved shootings, which count toward the homicide total.

Despite weeks on lockdown this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, Jacksonville’s homicide total for the first six months of 2020 rose when compared to the first half of last year.

By the end of June 2019, Jacksonville had recorded 84 homicides and 63 murders. Through June 30, the city has recorded 90 homicides and 70 murders.

News4Jax has been tracking homicides for years with the goal of humanizing the victims by sharing their names and faces. With the implementation of Marsy’s Law last year, and the narrow interpretation of it adopted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, names are typically available only when shared by loved ones.

If you know a homicide victim’s identity and would like that person included in the database, please email webteam@wjxt.com.