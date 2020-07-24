72ºF

Man dies in shooting at Arlington apartment complex

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

File photo taken July 13, 2020 (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office does not have any information about a suspected gunman who shot and killed a man Thursday night. 

A spokesperson for JSO said the shooting happened before 10:45 p.m. at the Shorehouse Apartments off of Century 21 Drive. 

When police arrived at the apartment complex, they found a Hispanic man with multiple gunshot wounds. Jacksonville Fire Rescue officials said the victim died at the scene. 

Residents of the complex told police they heard an argument happening in the parking lot before they heard several gunshots. 

JSO asked for anyone who might know who committed the shooting to contact them at 904-630-0500, jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could receive an award. 

