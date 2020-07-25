89ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Local News

City Council President Tommy Hazouri has successful lung transplant

Jim Piggott, Reporter

Maggie Lorenz, Multi-media journalist

Tags: Jacksonville, Health, Politics
File photo of Tommy Hazouri
File photo of Tommy Hazouri

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City Council President Tommy Hazouri underwent surgery early Saturday morning for a lung transplant at the Mayo Clinic.

Hazouri’s office said in a statement that the attending doctor called the surgery a success and Hazouri, 75, is on the road to recovery.

During Hazouri’s rehabilitation, City Council Vice President Sam Newby will assume the role of acting president of the council.

“The Hazouri family thanks the Jacksonville community for its well wishes,” the statement read, “(and) in typical Tommy-fashion, Tommy looks forward to getting back to work.”

Hazouri, who was mayor of Jacksonville from 1987 to 1991, has had a lengthy political career, which includes serving in the Florida House of Representatives from 1974-1986.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: