City Council President Tommy Hazouri has successful lung transplant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City Council President Tommy Hazouri underwent surgery early Saturday morning for a lung transplant at the Mayo Clinic.

Hazouri’s office said in a statement that the attending doctor called the surgery a success and Hazouri, 75, is on the road to recovery.

During Hazouri’s rehabilitation, City Council Vice President Sam Newby will assume the role of acting president of the council.

“The Hazouri family thanks the Jacksonville community for its well wishes,” the statement read, “(and) in typical Tommy-fashion, Tommy looks forward to getting back to work.”

Hazouri, who was mayor of Jacksonville from 1987 to 1991, has had a lengthy political career, which includes serving in the Florida House of Representatives from 1974-1986.