Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old girl in Kingsland

KINGSLAND, Ga. – The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help locating a missing child last seen in Kingsland, Georgia. Leann Godwin, 11, was last seen around midnight Saturday at her home on Kerry Place.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Godwin is 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has strawberry blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a Camden Middle School sweatshirt and jean shorts.

Investigators have asked anyone living in the area around Kerry Place to review home security and video systems. They are also asking anyone who has seen any vehicles or people who do not live in the area of Kerry Place within the last few days to contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information about Godwin’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.