3 Back the Blue events held in Northeast Florida

Staff, News4Jax

Blue Lives Matter events in Nassau County
Blue Lives Matter events in Nassau County (Special to WJXT)

Three Back the Blue events were held Saturday in Northeast Florida.

Two of the events were in Nassau County, and the other was in Clay County.

At 11 a.m. the Back the Blue boat rally began in Fernandina Beach. Boaters cruised down the Amelia River from Fort Clinch to Fort George Island.

There was also the Back the Blue motorcycle ride, which left around 11:30 a.m. from the old Nassau County Sheriff’s Office in Yulee.

In addition, there was a Back the Blue rally in support of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The rally was held at Dee’s Music Bar & Grill.

Blue Lives Matter rally in Clay County
Blue Lives Matter rally in Clay County (Special to WJXT)

