Competing rallies meet in downtown St. Augustine over removal of Confederate monument

Several groups met in Plaza de la Constitucion over the removal of a Confederate monument on Sunday.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Dozens of people rallied both for and against the removal of a Confederate monument in the Plaza de la Constitucion in downtown St. Augustine on Sunday.

One group, the Women’s March of Alliance of North Florida, showed support for the City of St. Augustine’s decision to remove the Confederate war memorial. They also called for the University of Florida to remove a Confederate statue at its Gainesville campus.

A group of demonstrators against the decision to remove the Confederate monument from Plaza de la Constitucion were also in the area, spreading their message.

In June, the St. Augustine City Commission voted 3-2 to have the monument removed. Earlier this month, there was a study underway to find out how a stone that’s over a century old can be safely removed.

