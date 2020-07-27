JSO: One man shot by police near San Jose Blvd, following high speed chase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Police officer shot one man in the leg following a chase down San Jose Blvd.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 11:12 p.m. when officers tried to pull a car over for running a red light at Powers Avenue and University Boulevard.

When the officers got behind the car, the driver fled at high rates of speed.

JSO says the driver was going extremely fast, reaching around 92 mph.

Officers say they deployed stop sticks to get the car to stop.

The driver finally stopped near the 11500 block of San Jose Boulevard and ran out of the vehicle. He was then chased on foot by an officer who shot him in the leg.

The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition. At this time, it’s not clear what led the officer to fire at the suspect.

There were seven other people inside the vehicle. They are all cooperating with police.

JSO says the investigation is still ongoing.