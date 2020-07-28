Bradford County school board votes down using web cameras in classrooms

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – After an outcry from teachers, the Bradford County School Board on Monday night voted against placing web cameras in classrooms for students who are learning at home.

The option was being offered to students in Bradford County, Bradford Innovations, would have allowed registered students to attend their regular classes virtually alongside students who are in the physical classroom. The program planned to use Google Meets to make it happen.

According to the Bradford County School District, it would have allowed students to receive the same instruction as if they were in the classroom for six hours a day.

The school board said it heard from teachers who expressed concerns about the idea.

Families who had already signed up for Innovations will need to designate one of the other learning options, the district said.

Superintendent Stacey Creighton said last week one of the concerns in a rural school district like Bradford County is internet connections.

“We’ve had internet issues across Bradford County, and obviously this would not be the best fit with those without internet,” Creighton added.

Also decided Monday night: the school district will stick with its original Aug. 10 start date unlike many other school districts that have decided to delay at least two weeks.

The district is offering Bradford Select, which is a learning option provided by MyDistrict Virtual School. It’s a 100% virtual option that requires a semester-long commitment.

No action is needed should students wish to return to the classroom in the fall. Click here for more information about Bradford Virtual.

“We know many families have difficult decisions to make. If you need help deciding which option is best for your family, please reach out to your child’s school administrators, guidance counselors, or district curriculum personnel,” the district said in a post. “Information updates daily, and as we move forward, we will continue to work with all stakeholders to make the best possible decisions for our schools.”