Police: Man dead after ‘verbal altercation’ leads to shooting, crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting, which occurred Monday evening after what was described as an altercation between two drivers.

According to Sgt. Blinn, with the Sheriff’s Office, police were called to investigate a shooting reported in the area of Dunn Avenue and Duval Road. He said a short time later, police were called to a crash about a mile away on Dunn Avenue.

Blinn said the driver of the car that was involved in the crash had been shot. The driver was taken to a hospital and died of his injuries.

According to Blinn, the driver was in an altercation with another man at the intersection of Duval and Dunn. He said one man got out and approached the victim on foot. As the victim drove off, Blinn said, the the shooter opened fire.

There was no description of the shooter. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.