New mask policy goes into effect for American Airlines passengers

A new mask policy goes into effect Wednesday for travelers on American Airlines.

The airline said all travelers over the age of two will have to wear a face covering the entire time traveling. Face coverings are required from the time passengers enter the airport until they exit after landing, except when they are eating or drinking.

“I think it’s appropriate,” said Ann Mirgeaux, traveler. “I wish we didn’t have to do it but it’s not a big deal.”

The airline said the rule applies to all areas of the airport where it operates, including lounges and on the plane.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention one of the best ways we can slow the spread of COVD-19 is to wear a face covering,” said Alison Taylor, Chief Customer Officer of American Airlines. “Customers and team members have been clear that they feel more safe when everyone is wearing a face covering. In light of this important feedback, we are expanding and enhancing our requirements onboard and at airports.”

The company says if people do not follow the rules when it comes to wearing a mask, they could be banned from traveling with the airline in the future.

American is the latest major airline to expand its requirements. Southwest recently updated its policy with similar measures to keep employees and customers safe.

Masks are already required inside the Jacksonville International Airport for all travelers because of the city mandate. The airport also has several other safety measures in place, including increased cleaning and hand sanitizing stations.