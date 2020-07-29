Plans for JEA’s new HQ downtown are moving forward

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Plans for construction of a new headquarters for JEA are moving forward.

On Wednesday, the Downtown Investment Authority announced it had finalized the sale of a piece of property in downtown Jacksonville to Ryan Companies, the firm hired to build JEA’s new base of operations.

The city-owned property located at 325 West Adams St. sold for its full appraised value of $2.6 million, according to a DIA release, and proceeds from that sale will pay for redevelopment and infrastructure projects downtown.

“This is the second major new office building project to close this year,” DIA CEO Lori Boyer said. “We now have the opportunity to use the sale proceeds to complete the long overdue two-way street conversions of Adams and Forsyth, a project prioritized as far back as 2014.”

Ryan Companies was hired to build a new 162,000-square-foot facility that will become JEA’s headquarters. Plans include outdoor workspaces with views of the Duval County courthouse, the St. Johns River and Hemming Park, as well as a 657-space parking garage nearby.

In total, the project is expected to cost a little more than $72 million.

“We are excited to partner with JEA and the DIA on this exciting project,” said Mike Harryman, senior project executive for Ryan Companies. “We understand how vital it is to keep key businesses at the heart of the community and are happy that we can be a part of the team doing just that.”

Harryman said construction is expected to begin in August. JEA told News4Jax the groundwork will begin then, followed by vertical construction as soon as October.