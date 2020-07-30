Duval County extended day registration to open Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Applications will open Friday morning for Duval County Public Schools’ Extended Day Enrichment program, according to an email from the school district that was sent to families.

The applications will be available online at 9 a.m.

Here are three things to know:

Applications and additional information can be found at www.duvalschools.org/extendedday All applications must be done online -- not at the school. Only families who are choosing the brick-and-mortar, at-school option will be eligible for extended day.

The registration deadline for Duval HomeRoom is also Friday.