Camden County delays school start date due to Isaias

Due to the threat of Hurricane Isaias, Camden County Schools says it is delaying its school start date until Aug. 4, a day after it was originally scheduled to begin.

According to a news release, the decision was out of an abundance of caution. Employees will still report to work on Aug. 3 for an additional day of pre-planning.

The news release reads in part:

“While the impact of the hurricane on our county is expected to be minimal, delaying school for one day will allow our maintenance team members to survey our school properties to ensure they are free of debris and can safely reopen and school busses are able to safely access the more remote parts of our county.”

Camden County Schools says additional updates will be posted on its website and on the Camden County Schools Facebook page.