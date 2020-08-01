2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were killed Sunday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 near Forest Street.

The Florida Highway Patrol does not release names of people in crashes but said the crash happened around 2:15 a.m.

FHP said the woman was driving a gold Chevrolet Impala in the southbound lane of I-95 and was hit by a 31-year-old man driving a silver 2005 Chevrolet pick up truck going north in the southbound lane.

The woman’s passenger was also killed.

The driver of the truck was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.