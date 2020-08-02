Overnight disturbance at Ware State Prison is under control

WAYCROSS, Ga. – Officials confirm that an incident occurred overnight in the Ware State Prison.

The Georgia Department of Corrections confirmed with News4Jax that a disturbance took place between guards and inmates. In a statement, it said, “The GDC can confirm a disturbance occurred at Ware State Prison, which began at approximately 10:40 pm, August 1st. The incident is under control and the facility is on lockdown as of 1:00 am today. Two staff members received minor, non-life-threatening injuries and two inmates received injuries that are non-life-threatening.”

News4Jax has received many phone calls during the night from concerned viewers asking about the events that took place in the prison. We are working to learn more about the overnight incident and will update this story as it develops.