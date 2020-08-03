$5M in stimulus funding to help some Northeast Florida residents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Northeast Florida Community Action Agency will begin accepting applications Tuesday for programs designed to help households in Northeast Florida.

The agency was awarded an estimated $5 million in CARES Act funding. The funding is designed to assist residents and households with rent and utility payments.

People who can apply are those who live in Baker, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties.

Those interested in applying must schedule an appointment online. Click here for more information on how to apply.