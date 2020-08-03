Dunkin’ announces Free Coffee Mondays, Free Donut Fridays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mondays call for coffee... FREE coffee!

Dunkin’ announced they are bringing back a fan favorite -- Free Donut Fridays! They are also starting Free Coffee Mondays!

Starting Monday, August 3, if you’re a Dunkin’ Perks Member, you can get a free medium coffee, hot or iced, for free! All customers have to do is buy any food item to get the deal.

If you’re not a member, you can sign up with the app.

During “Free Donut Fridays,” members get a free classic donut with any drink purchase.

The deals only run through the week of August 17.