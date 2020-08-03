Isaias’ path spares low-lying St. Augustine neighborhoods from major flooding

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In low-lying areas in St. Johns County, the track of Tropical Storm Isaias couldn’t have gone any better.

While winds and rain were expected in coastal St. Augustine as the storm scraped the Florida coast, avoiding a prolonged lashing of rain and devastating storm surge is a blessing.

One of the many areas in St. Johns County that suffered significant damage with two of the last three hurricanes to brush the area, Matthew in 2016 and Irma in 2017, Davis Shores is among numerous low-lying neighborhoods there.

The flooding from Hurricane Matthew in 2016 pounded that neighborhood and forced numerous residents out of their homes for months. Irma came through the following year, passing roughly 100 miles west of Jacksonville. Hurricane Dorian in 2019 grazed St. Augustine but didn’t leave nearly the amount of flooding damage as Matthew and Irma did.

Pre-storm precautions like boarding up and using sandbags around houses helped residents there avert damage like in the past. And Dorian didn’t cause nearly the widespread flooding as the previous two named storms.

While Tropical Storm Isaias staying off the coast has spared coastal communities, conditions at the beaches are dangerous with any system like this. Swimming is prohibited until further notice at St. Johns County beaches.