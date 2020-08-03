84ºF

Substitute positions available in several Southeast Georgia counties

Staff, News4Jax

Substitute positions are available in several Southeast Georgia counties, according to ESS.

ESS, an education staffing company, said there are available positions in nine Georgia counties, including Brantley, Charlton and Ware.

According to ESS, available substitute positions include teachers, paraprofessionals, food service employees, custodians, nurses and clerical staff.

ESS said it offers employees perks such as flexible schedules, health benefits, training opportunities and bonus programs.

Visit ESS.com to start an application.

