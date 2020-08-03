Weakened storm could still have impact on Jacksonville beaches

The greatest impact along Northeast Florida’s coastline will be around sunrise Monday.

On Monday morning, high tide is expected to be at 8 a.m. Our News4Jax weather team said there will be some overwash, as tides will be about 1-to-2 feet above normal.

Local impacts could be that of a weak tropical storm along the coast at worst, but in all actuality, it’ll be more like a breezy Nor’easter.

We’re already seeing the impacts from Isais on Jacksonville’s Beaches, where right now the greatest threat is below the water’s surface with dangerous rip currents.

The surf is high, also.

“Probably 3-to-4, occasionally 5-foot waves,” said surfer Cooper Hardy.

The good news is that it seems people have been listening to the warnings from lifeguards and city officials to be careful in the water.

Lifeguards in Jacksonville said they didn’t have to make any water rescues Sunday.

They were thankful people listening to the warnings, because it really is choppy out there right now.

“We ain’t too much worried,” said Divie Martin, a vacationer. “We’re just gonna sit here and enjoy our vacation for a little bit longer and head back home.”

Vacationers and locals alike are breathing a sigh of relief that Isais is staying further away from Jacksonville.

But the storm still has some potentially deadly impacts.

“I mean if you’re on the right side of the pier and you were just to paddle out right there, you’d probably get pulled right through,” said Sam Hayden, a surfer.

Experienced surfers said the currents can drag you under in a second if you’re not careful.

“It looks just kind of like high waves of course there’s gonna be a lot of undertow,” said beachgoer Carl Whilhite. “Other than that it looks like it might rain.”

All weekend, red flags have flown over Jacksonville’s Beaches, warning swimmers of high surf and dangerous rip currents.

“It’s pretty challenging to just hold your grip even in the sand,” Hayden said.

On Saturday, lifeguards had to pull five people from the water.

Sunday was much calmer for crews, who said the sand was much less crowded and people seemed to be staying a safe distance out in the water.

Jacksonville Beach has electrical crews are on standby in case of power outages.

The mayors of all three beaches are encouraging those who have seen minor flooding before to be ready for the potential heavy rainfall and for everyone to have their hurricane plan in place.

Wilhite said he is watching the weather closely but otherwise is not too worried.

“One being the least, ten being the worst?” About a one, maybe a two,” he said. “I mean, I’m really not worried about it.”

So far, no local state of emergency has been issued for Jacksonville or the beaches like has been the case in some of our neighboring counties.

The city does have shelters ready to open if need be.

Jacksonville Beaches have not been closed to swimming. but it’s been said all weekend that could change if conditions start to call for that.