JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person died in a crash Monday night on Beach Boulevard at Interstate 295, authorities said.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said a motorcycle and a vehicle collided just before 8 p.m.

This is now a fatal accident. @FHPJacksonville — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 3, 2020

According to the Florida Highway Patrol website, all westbound lanes of Beach Boulevard were closed after the crash.