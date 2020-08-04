Glynn County Health Department to offer no-cost screenings for students

The Glynn County Health Department next week will offer no-cost vision, hearing dental and nutrition screenings for students.

Students entering a Georgia school for the first time -- no matter what grade level -- must have a completed Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition screening form.

The Glynn County Health Department will offer those screenings for Glynn County students at no cost from Aug. 10-14. Normally, a $30 fee applies when getting the screening at the health department.

Screenings at the health department, located at 2747 Fourth Street in Brunswick, are by appointment only. To schedule one, call 912-264-3961 and choose option 9.

In addition, immunization services will be available at regular cost. Most insurance is accepted and there are low-cost options for people without insurance. Children born on or after January 1, 2002, who are attending seventh grade, and new entrants into Georgia schools in grades 8 -12 must have received one dose of tetanus diphtheria and acellular pertussis, or Tdap, vaccine and one dose of meningococcal vaccine. The HPV vaccine is also recommended for both girls and boys starting at ages 11–12 to protect against cancers and other diseases caused by human papillomavirus.