JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a crash Tuesday on Atlantic Boulevard, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

It was reported about noon near Spring Forest Avenue, and all eastbound lanes of Atlantic Boulevard were blocked in the area at last check.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, one person was pulled from a vehicle and taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Police are expected to provide additional details at a 1 p.m. media briefing.