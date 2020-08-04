DCPS employee COVID-19 health costs covered under new tentative agreement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Under a proposal introduced Tuesday by members of the Duval County School Board, public school employees covered under the district’s insurance plan would not be responsible for out of pocket medical services if they contract COVID-19.

“Employees will not be responsible for one penny out of pocket expense for covered medical services that are associated with the COVID-19 disease,” said Terrie Brady, president of the Duval Teachers Union.

Brady said the agreement also authorizes the purchase of COVID-19 rapid testing for employees. She said it’s expected to cost the district $8 million out of its insurance plan.

The board still has to vote on the initiative, which will be discussed during the Tuesday night meeting and placed on the September agenda. The agreement is good for one year.

Dr. Diana Greene, the school superintendent, said the move is necessary to ensure both employees and students stay healthy.

“This is the right thing to do for our classroom teachers, other school and district employees as we enter the school environment of COVID still in the picture,” Greene said. “I do not know of any other school district that has made this move to support not only the employees but their families as we move towards reopening.”

Procedures for COVID-19 rapid testing will be developed following official approval by the school board.

The agreement is between Duval Teachers United, Duval County Public Schools and other employee representative groups.