Whataburger offering free burgers with buy-one, get-one deal for 70th anniversary

Free burger offer for online orders only

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

KSAT, Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Whataburger is celebrating its 70th anniversary and wants us all to have happy and full tummies!

The burger chain is offering a buy one, get one free burger deal from now through Sunday, according to its website.

The offer is only redeemable by presenting the offer when ordering by opening the barcode on the Whataburger app or online order.

The order must include at least one No. 1 Whataburger, and add-ons are an additional fee. The limit is one offer per customer.

Orders can be made by signing into an existing Whataburger account or creating an account by downloading the Whataburger App.

Click here to find a location near you.

