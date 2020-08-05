Attorneys seek injunction to keep Florida from reopening brick & mortar schools in August

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Attorneys for the Florida Education Association on Tuesday night filed a motion seeking a temporary injunction to keep the state from forcing brick and mortar schools to reopen in August.

The motion notes that as of Aug. 3, 2020, more than 38,000 Floridians under the age of 18 tested positive for the virus. It states that from July 16th to July 24th, there was a 23% increase in child COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The plaintiffs argue that the governor can’t force public school students and employees to return to school buildings. They’re asking the court to require each school to:

Have adequate personal protective equipment and other necessary supplies for all employees and students

Reduce class sizes to comply with physical distancing requirements

Install sufficient hand-sanitizing stations

Add plexiglass shields where necessary

Increase staffing

Increase school clinic capabilities

A scheduling conference on the injunction and other issues, including a state motion to dismiss, is set for a hearing Wednesday in Miami Dade County.

Here is a copy of the injunction: