Jacksonville’s Art Walk goes virtual and reaches more people than ever before

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The much-beloved Downtown Jacksonville Art Walk can’t be stopped even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. To the delight of organizers, it can’t be slowed either.

“In our first month of going virtual, we had almost 50,000 people reached. It’s crazy to think about when our one night in downtown Jacksonville had 5,000 people attend,” event manager Katie Tinkle said.

For the last three months, the Downtown Jacksonville Art Walk has been canceled for in-person events due to the potential spread of COVID-19. Organizers quickly worked to bring the sensational event online.

In June the hosting organization, Downtown Vision, held an Art Scroll every Wednesday. In July, it moved back to its typical schedule dedicating the first Wednesday of the month for art, music, and food. This month, it happens again.

During the lunchtime hour, you can join host Haley Tinkle and artist Shawana Brooks to learn about the artist’s nationally recognized 6 Feet Away gallery and new local arts initiatives.

This evening at 6 p.m. unwind with some of Jacksonville’s favorite locals, The Band Be Easy. Downtown Vision hosts the interviews and performance on their Facebook Live.

To view the art simultaneously, go to iloveartwalk.com. Pull up the website in a separate tab to view and shop for local artwork while listening to the interview or performance.

Due to the nature of our “new normal,” events like Jacksonville’s Art Scroll are possibly more important than ever.

A recent poll by global analytics company, Gallup, shows the percentage of adults in the United States who consider themselves to be thriving is at its lowest level since the Great Recession. More findings from the poll show an even more bleak outlook, but this is where art can help.

A study by British neurobiologist Semir Zeki shows that viewing artwork can create the same feelings as falling-in-love, which can help alleviate some symptoms of hopelessness and anxiety.

Fight off the blues by joining the August Art Scroll and if you need help with your mental health, know you are not alone.

In crisis situations, you can contact the suicide helpline. To find local, free, and affordable support groups you can look up resources with the National Alliance on Mental Health. Find Jacksonville support groups here.

To educate yourself on what mental health is and how it can cause suffering, go to mentalhealth.gov.