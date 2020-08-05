Police: Missing man last seen on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help locating a missing man last seen Sunday night.

Sanchez Hughes, 30, was last seen wearing a black tank top, sweatpants, black Nike shoes with blue soles and a black Nike hat, according to a news release from police. Hughes is said to be 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds.

Police said because of the circumstances surrounding Hughes’ disappearance, they want to make sure he is safe.

Anyone who has seen Hughes or may know about his whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.