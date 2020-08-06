Jacksonville police mourn death of lieutenant who died of ‘COVID-19 related illness'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Fraternal Order of Police and members of the community are mourning the death of a police lieutenant, who served in the Navy.

Sheriff Mike Williams confirmed in a statement Wednesday that Lt. Chris Cunningham passed away due to a “COVID-19 related illness.”

The statement reads in part:

“While his death is sudden and unexpected, his mark on all of us that worked with him is indelible. We will forever remember his unwavering commitment to the job and agency he loved so much.”

According to Williams, Cunningham was the commanding officer of the crime scene unit, latent prints and photo lab at the Sheriff’s Office. He served the Jacksonville community for more than 20 years.

The lieutenant’s wife, Lisa, who also goes by Gwen, said her husband leaves behind five children and three grandchildren. She told News4Jax, “Thank you for airing the story on my husband, Christopher. It’s inconceivable that he is gone.”

Cunningham’s wife told News4Jax her husband served in the military and loved his Navy family.

Cunningham’s son, who shares the same name as his father, wrote the following on Facebook, sharing photos:

The Fraternal Order of Police offered thoughts and prayers to his family: