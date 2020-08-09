Jacksonville police: 15-year-old among 3 injured in shooting at Picketville park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people, including a 15-year-old, were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a park in the Picketville neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers responded about 12:15 p.m. to the shooting at the J. Gardner Sams Memorial Park on Richardson Road, off of New Kings Road.

Police said they saw multiple people leaving the park and then they made their way to the basketball courts, where they found three people — between the ages of 15 and 38 — with gunshot wounds to their lower bodies. Two of the victims were taken to UF Health hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the third victim — a 15-year-old who suffered a graze wound to the ankle — was not transported to the hospital, police said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said a man came through the woodline near the entrance of the park, pointed a pistol at the basketball courts and began firing.

Police said the shooter took off before officers arrived.

Detectives continue to investigate.