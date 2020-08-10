Tiger King update: Jacksonville-based attorney representing family of Don Lewis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a new chapter for the Tiger King saga.

Jacksonville-based attorney, John Phillips, announced he is representing the family of Don Lewis. Lewis is the missing millionaire who was married to Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin.

“You may know his name from the Netflix documentary, but what we’re dealing with isn’t a documentary. It’s serious. It’s real life,” Phillips said in a video posted to YouTube.

Another announcement is coming this morning. Phillips said he will hold a news conference in Tampa at 11. News4Jax will carry it live online.

Don Lewis went missing without a trace in 1997. Several years later he was legally declared dead.

Phillips said his firm is launching an independent investigation into Lewis’ disappearance. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister had already reopened the law enforcement investigation a few weeks after the Tiger King series debuted on Netflix.

Sheriff Chronister said his office was flooded with tips and Chronister now says he believes Lewis was murdered. However, Chronister hasn’t named any suspects.

The Tiger King documentary extensively covers repeated accusations that Carole Baskin, killed her then-husband and possibly fed him to her tigers.