Jacksonville police looking for missing man with dementia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered man.

Charles Edward Sapp, 76, was last seen leaving his Old Middleburg Road South home about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in a 2004 silver Toyota Corolla, the Sheriff’s Office said. Sapp’s car has distinctive pink lettering on the rear window that reads “Fat Daddy.”

Sapp, who has been medically diagnosed with dementia, has been reported missing at least once before in 2018. Because of his diagnosis, police are looking for him to make sure he is safe.

The 76-year-old is described as 6-feet tall, 180 pounds and bald with blue eyes. As of Sunday evening, he was believed to be wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Anyone with information on Sapp’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.