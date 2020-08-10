Jacksonville police searching for missing man diagnosed with a brain injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man.

Peter Dempsey, 65, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Brooks Bartram Drive in Jacksonville. Dempsey is diagnosed with a brain injury.

The man is 6′2″ and weighs around 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and white hair.

Anyone having seen or with any information regarding Mr. Dempsey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.