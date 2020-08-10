89ºF

Local News

Jacksonville police searching for missing man diagnosed with a brain injury

Dempsey is diagnosed with a brain injury

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Missing, JSO
Peter Dempsey
Peter Dempsey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man.

Peter Dempsey, 65, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Brooks Bartram Drive in Jacksonville. Dempsey is diagnosed with a brain injury.

The man is 6′2″ and weighs around 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and white hair.

Anyone having seen or with any information regarding Mr. Dempsey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: