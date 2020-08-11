Downpours bring deluge to parts of Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Severe thunderstorms brought a lot of rain to parts of Duval County on Monday night, including the Westside, which saw a deluge following the heavy rains.

The photo above shows flooding along Roosevelt Boulevard at the Edgewood Avenue overpass that brought traffic to a standstill.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sent out a notice, urging people on the roads in the Riverside and Avondale neighborhoods to use caution due to the flooding.

Some of the flooding was near the intersections of College and Acosta streets.

Bad flooding near College and Acosta St. I saw two cars stuck. One was a family with a mother and children. I called 911 and they say rescue is on their way. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/tm4IhfLF9r — Corley Peel (@WJXT_CorleyPeel) August 11, 2020

According to News4Jax Weather Authority Meteorologist Rebecca Barry, 2 to 3 inches of rain fell during Monday night’s storms. Neighborhoods that saw flooding included parts of Hogan’s Creek, McCoy’s Creek, Downtown Jacksonville, Oceanway, Riverside, Normandy, Ortega and Tallyrand.

A Flood Warning was issued for Duval County through 11:30 p.m.

Thousands of power outages were reported during the storm.