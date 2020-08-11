73ºF

Downpours bring deluge to parts of Jacksonville’s Westside

Corley Peel, Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Severe thunderstorms brought a lot of rain to parts of Duval County on Monday night, including the Westside, which saw a deluge following the heavy rains.

The photo above shows flooding along Roosevelt Boulevard at the Edgewood Avenue overpass that brought traffic to a standstill.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sent out a notice, urging people on the roads in the Riverside and Avondale neighborhoods to use caution due to the flooding.

Some of the flooding was near the intersections of College and Acosta streets.

According to News4Jax Weather Authority Meteorologist Rebecca Barry, 2 to 3 inches of rain fell during Monday night’s storms. Neighborhoods that saw flooding included parts of Hogan’s Creek, McCoy’s Creek, Downtown Jacksonville, Oceanway, Riverside, Normandy, Ortega and Tallyrand.

A Flood Warning was issued for Duval County through 11:30 p.m.

Thousands of power outages were reported during the storm.

