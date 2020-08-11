Troopers investigate 2 deadly crashes in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two deadly crashes reported Monday afternoon in Duval County are under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The first crash was reported at 4 p.m. on Timuquana Road near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard, and it involved four vehicles.

Troopers said three vehicles were stopped for a traffic light when the fourth car failed to slow, causing a chain reaction. A 58-year-old woman who was in one of the cars died after she was taken to a hospital, FHP said. A 32-year-old woman was said to have minor injuries. No additional injuries were reported.

The other crash happened about 30 minutes later at the intersection of New Berlin Road and Heckscher Drive. An SUV and car collided, and troopers said the SUV flipped multiple times.

The driver of the SUV, a 56-year-old man, died in the crash, FHP said. His passenger, a 37-year-old woman, was hospitalized with minor injuries. The woman who was driving the other car was not injured.