3-year-old girl drowns in Clay County pool

A 3-year-old girl died two weeks ago after she was found unresponsive in her family’s swimming pool, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Clay County deputies said the child was pulled from an above-ground pool at a home off State Road 16 west of Penny Farms. She was first taken to Shands Hospital in Starke, then transported to UF Shands in Gainesville.

This was the third child drowning in Northeast Florida this year. A 2-year-old child drowned in an above-ground pool in Nassau County in June and a 5-year-old was found face down in a bathtub in Alachua County in January.

Florida loses more children under the age of 5 to drowning than any other state in the nation.