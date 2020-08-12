Glynn County school board favors student mask mandate

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. – The Board of Education in Glynn County voted Tuesday to direct Superintendent Scott Spence to require students to wear masks when they head back to class, according to a report by The Brunswick News.

It reports that board members will reassess the mandate later in the school year.

Until the decision Tuesday night, Glynn Schools said it was planning to have staff wear masks, but students were only strongly encouraged to wear one.

The district said high-touch areas will be cleaned and disinfected regularly. There will be entrance and exit procedures. Nonessential visitors will have limited access to entering the school. For recess, there will be staggered use of the playground

For transportation, bus drivers and riders will wear face coverings, buses will be cleaned regularly and hand santizer will be provided as supplies allow.