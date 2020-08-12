Nearly 40-foot tree slams into Northside family’s home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A tree fell on top of a family’s car and onto the roof of the family’s Northside home on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a big mess to clean up.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Keturah Latimer described the moment the nearly 40-foot tree came slamming into her home.

“Boom, like, I mean it was a horrific sound that did it. I was, like, ‘What the heck?’” Latimer recalled. “When the frame fell down, that’s when I looked in the hallway and I see water just dripping, and then in the room, it’s just open. It’s just dripping down.”

The fallen tree left damage inside one of the rooms of the home. The roof partly caved in, spilling installation through the whole room, as well as pieces of the roof and ceiling. In addition to that damage, there’s water damage on the walls in the room and through the hallway of the home. There’s also a crack in the hallway.

“I looked down the hallway and I thought it was ice, but it was installation. It was all white. I didn’t know what it was,” Latimer said. “And shortly after that, we looked at the room and the hallway. The hallway has a crack in it. And my son’s room, it is just gone.”

While there was damage to the inside of the home and its roof, the family’s car appeared to not have been damaged by the tree.

“I thank God that nobody was injured and I thank God that my son was not in that room,” Latimer said. “It could have happened in the wee hours of the morning when everybody was sleep.”

The Latimers have contacted their insurance company and filed a claim, and the company will be sending out a crew to handle the damage. The family just hopes it is in a timely manner before the next big storm.