Owner believes lightning strike set $400K Boston Whaler ablaze

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A large boat fire near the Matthews Bridge on Tuesday evening may have been sparked by lightning.

The owner said the boat was a 2018 Boston Whaler that was worth over $400,000. The family said they didn’t even have the 24-foot boat for a year.

The boat is a total loss and the dock was also damaged in the fire.

