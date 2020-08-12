Owner believes lightning strike set $400K Boston Whaler ablaze

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A large boat fire near the Matthews Bridge on Tuesday evening may have been sparked by lightning.
The owner said the boat was a 2018 Boston Whaler that was worth over $400,000. The family said they didn’t even have the 24-foot boat for a year.
The boat is a total loss and the dock was also damaged in the fire.
