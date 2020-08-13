A look at the routine food inspections from some major restaurant chains

It was a good week for restaurant owners in District 5 of the Division of Hotels and Restaurants, the department responsible for performing food safety and health inspections.

However, the inspector still handed out plenty of violations during routine inspections. News4Jax focused on the reports from major restaurant chains in District 5.

District 5 covers Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Marion, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Suwannee, and Union Counties.

Waffle House

In Jacksonville, at the Waffle House on Commonwealth Avenue, the inspector cited the restaurant with a total of 20 violations.

The majority were for improper cleaning including

Employees were observed not washing hands or only washing their hands for a few seconds

There was an accumulation of food debris on shelves and floors

and the restaurant was cited for its dish machine not sanitizing dishes properly

At a follow-up inspection two days later, the Waho was cited again for improper handwashing and for not keeping food at the right temperature.

Restaurant Reports: Initial inspection with 20 violation | Follow-up inspection

Wendy’s

The only Wendy’s in Middleburg came close to getting shut down during its inspection last week. The inspector report shows bugs, both dead and alive, on the premises.

The restaurant was also hit with four high priority violations for the temperature holding of its food. It was so bad that some reheated chili had to be thrown out.

Wendy’s was also cited for the accumulation of mold or food debris on two food surfaces making for a total of 8 violations. It will require a follow-up inspection.

Restaurant Report: Inspection requiring follow-up

Taco Bell

The Taco Bell on Fleming Island had a near-perfect inspection this week, but the inspector did cite the restaurant with 3 basic violations. Two of those were for an accumulation of grease underneath the fryers and one more for not having a license properly displayed.

Restaurant Report: Near-perfect inspection

Zaxby’s

Check out this bonus inspection special for News4Jax readers. A second follow-up inspection is required for a Zaxby’s in Jacksonville on Commonwealth Avenue after it was cited twice for not keeping raw chicken at a safe temperature.

The restaurant was given another high priority violation for having live flies in the kitchen. Another violation was given for the owner not allowing customers to use the bathrooms. Once the inspector saw, the owner moved tables blocking the bathrooms and it was considered corrected on-site.

At the follow-up inspection four days later, the inspector found the restaurant wasn’t storing food correctly again, finding raw chicken, cheese, lettuce, and more was too warm.

Restaurant Reports: Initial inspection | Return inspection requiring another follow-up

All restaurant reports are provided by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations. You can search your favorite restaurants and their most recent inspections in DBPR’s licensing portal.