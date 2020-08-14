Jacksonville police seek suspect in murder near Gateway Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police on Friday released surveillance images of the man suspected of carrying out a murder near the Gateway Town Center.

An 21-year-old man was shot June 22 on Norwood Avenue near the shopping center, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The unnamed victim later died of his injuries at an area hospital.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said homicide detectives have since zeroed in on a man seen driving away from the shooting in a black Mercedes. He’s described as having a Caribbean accent.

Police say this vehicle was spotted leaving the scene of a June 22 shooting. (Photo via Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Anyone who recognizes the suspect pictured in the surveillance photos is asked to contact JSO by calling 904-630-0500 or sending an email to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.